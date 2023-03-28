Srijit Mukherji gearing up for cop universe in Bengal this Durga Puja

Did people think only Bollywood could come up with its cop universe? Back home in Tollywood, National Award-winning actor Srijit Mukherji is all set to impress the audience with his cop universe this Durga Puja. Srijit has an unbeatable track record at the box office during puja. However, he hasn’t had a release on puja since ‘Gumnaami’ in 2019. So, when he makes a comeback, it has to be special.

Srijit is all set to release a double prequel to his previous hit thrillers ‘22 e Srabon’ and ‘Vinci Da’. Yes, that’s right. Probir Roychowdhury (the character portrayed by Prosenjit Chatterjee in ‘22 e Srabon’) and Bijoy Poddar (Anirban Bhattacharya’s character in ‘Vinci Da’) will come together in Srijit’s new cop verse. Apart from Prosenjit and Anirban, the film will also star Jisshu Sengupta and Subhashree Ganguly. Srijit hasn’t yet decided when to go on floors with the film.

Meanwhile, the battle to win the Bengali box office during puja has already begun. Already, big-budget films like Dev-starrer ‘Baghatin’, Arindam Sil’s film on Mitin Mashi and Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy’s ‘Raktabij’ have been announced. With the news of Srijit’s new film, Bengali audiences will be in for a real treat this puja.