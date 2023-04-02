Srijit Mukherji all set to bring Sherlock Holmes to Kolkata

Good news for all Indian Sherlock Holmes and Benedict Cumberbatch fans. Soon, they will be able to watch the Indian version of Sherlock Holmes.

With Kay Kay Menon stepping into the shoes of Sherlock and Ranvir Shorey as Dr Watson, the Indian version will go on floors in Kolkata soon. And guess who helms the mammoth project of ‘BBC Studios’? It’s National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, who will bring Sherlock Holmes to his hometown of Kolkata to shoot this month. Sources said Rasika Dugal of ‘Hamid’ and ‘Manto’ fame will also be joining the stellar cast.

Undoubtedly, Sherlock has been one of the most loved shows on ‘BBC Studios’. Cumberbatch has portrayed the iconic detective in the BBC series with utmost conviction. He has been ably supported by Martin Freeman, who plays Dr Watson in the international series. Interestingly, the ‘Shabaash Mithu’ director had earlier worked with Menon in ‘Ray’.

Though Srijit is also busy with the pre-production of his Bengali thriller, starring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Anirban Bhattacharya, which will be released on Durga Puja, the director will kick off the shooting of his version of Sherlock, originally based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective stories, in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Srijit has already worked with Kakababu and Feluda and will soon start working on Byomkesh Bakshi too. His latest ‘Feluda’ series, ‘Jawto Kando Kathmandute’ will soon start streaming.