Sri Lankan Food Festival: A Taste of Rich Culinary Heritage from Sri Lanka

Embark on an extraordinary gastronomic journey as Eros Hotel New Delhi, Nehru Place, unveils the Sri Lankan Food Festival, till February 13, 2026, at its signature restaurant, Blooms, in partnership with the Sri Lankan Embassy. Designed to captivate both the palate and the senses, this exclusive festival celebrates the vibrant flavours and time-honoured traditions of coastal cuisine, prepared by talented Sri Lankan chefs who have travelled especially to New Delhi for this food fiesta.

Amid an opulent setting adorned with Sri Lankan-inspired décor, city food connoisseurs are welcome to savour the bold, aromatic essence of Sri Lanka. The festival showcases an exquisite selection of authentic Sri Lankan delicacies, thoughtfully crafted by the hotel’s expert chefs. Guests can savour comforting and aromatic offerings, such as caramelised onion and lemongrass rice, paired with an assortment of traditional curries that showcase the depth and diversity of Lankan cuisine. Signature dishes include the much-loved chicken and cheese ‘kottu’, robust mutton pepper stew, indulgent chicken in thick coconut gravy and the coastal favourite Prawn Tempered Negombo, each reflecting the region’s distinctive culinary influences.

Vegetarian delights are equally enticing, featuring delicacies like cashew white curry, devilled potatoes with pickled vegetables, beans and mushroom dry curry and the classic brinjal ‘moju’ served with chilli chutney, offering a perfect balance of spice, texture and flavour.

Prepared using authentic spices, fresh herbs, tropical produce, seafood and speciality rice varieties, every dish is designed to capture the true essence of Sri Lanka’s tropical kitchens - celebrating vibrant colours, enticing aromas and bold flavours.

Concluding this flavourful journey on a sweet note, the festival also presents a tempting selection of Traditional Sri Lankan Desserts, inspired by the culinary heritage of Colombo.

Step into a world of rich flavours and cultural indulgence and experience the soulful taste of Sri Lanka, exclusively at Eros Hotel New Delhi.

Venue: Blooms, Eros Hotel, New Delhi

Date: Till February 13, 2026

Time: 7 pm - 11 pm

Price: Rs 2560 + taxes