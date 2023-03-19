Spring Food Festival 2023: Flavour of the season

To celebrate the flavour of the season, Acropolis Mall hosted the first edition of the Spring Food Festival. Known for its lip-smacking food festival, the mall didn’t dishearten the foodies this time either.

At a formal function, Tithi Basu (‘Maa’ famed Jhilik), actor and K Vijayan, GM, Acropolis and Homeland, formally inaugurated the festival amid the cheering crowd in a fun-filled ambience.

“At Acropolis, we have been innovating and organising a variety of festivals for our guests for over seven years. The idea of the Spring Food Festival has occurred to us as the beautiful season keeps us happy with a pleasant demeanour. This will give the foodies a reason to celebrate again. We hope to continue this festival,” said K Vijayan.