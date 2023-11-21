‘Special Ops’ is special for Tota Roy Chowdhury, joins cast

Bengali actor Tota Roy Chowdhury’s portrayal of Kathak dancer Chondon Chatterjee in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ has won hearts and now, the actor is busy working on more Bollywood projects.

Recently, the actor shared a moment from the set of his Hindi movie ‘Diler’ directed by Kunal Deshmukh where he is seen playing a military officer. Now, the Bengali actor has joined the cast of Neeraj Pandey’s action espionage thriller web series, ‘Special Ops’ Season 2.

Taking to social media, Tota shared a photograph and mentioned how he became a fan of Pandey ever since he watched ‘A Wednesday’. “Have been a fan of his since ‘A Wednesday’. So, it was my pleasure and honour ×2, for not only to be directed by him but also to be cast in a show of international standards, ‘Special Ops 2’. My gratitude, sir Neeraj Pandey,” the actor posted.

Meanwhile, his dream to portray an army man was fulfilled when he worked on ‘Diler’. In the photograph, which he posted on social media, Tota was seen wearing the khaki uniform. Reportedly, Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, will also be in the film.

Back in Kolkata, he was seen as a painter in ‘Picasso’, Raja Chanda’s latest Bengali OTT project. He will soon be seen as a lawyer in ‘Jaha Bolibo Sotto Bolibo’ on ‘Hoichoi’ and audiences are also waiting to watch him in ‘Nikhoj’ S2. Alongside, he has wrapped up shooting for Pratim D Gupta’s ‘Chaalchitro: The Femme Fatale’.