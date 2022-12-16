The India International Centre (IIC) has organised 'Small Works, Great Vision: The Art of Bireswar Sen', which is an exhibition of Bireswar Sen's paintings.

The late landscape artist, Bireswar Sen (1897-1974), centred his creations on portraying the splendour of the Himalayas. His landscapes come from a place of personal experience within vastness, both precise and open. Bireswar Sen approached it on a miniature scale.

He discovered art's enormous capacity to connect people with nature after meeting Russian artist Nicholas Roerich in 1932. For the rest of her career, Sen sought to attain harmony while perfecting highly personal techniques.

The exhibition is a selection of original paintings from the collection of Prithviswar Sen and Sarbani Ghosh.

The exhibition of Bireswar Sen's artworks will be on view from December 17 to December 29, 2022, from 11 am to 7 pm daily in the IIC's Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex.