Silk Route Food Fest: A showcase of diverse tastes of pan-Asian cuisine

Explore the ecstasy of the culinary heritage of an ancient trade route as Eros Hotel has organised ‘Silk Route Food Fest’, which will take place till July 20. This multicuisine fest is bringing the diverse tastes of pan-Asian cuisine from Persian feast to Mediterranean in the west under one roof. This one-of-a-kind culinary experience is being held at Blooms, a location renowned for its opulence and serene atmosphere.

The menu offers a vast array of mouthwatering signature dishes that reflect the rich tapestry of ancient cuisine from Asia, the Middle East and Europe. To recreate the ideal essence of the world's most beloved cuisine, which is renowned for its strong flavour and cultural fusion, the chef employed fresh veggies, spices, herbs, meat and other ingredients. Enjoy the variety of breads, rice dishes and curries that tantalise your taste buds with an exotic taste curated with spices and ingredients from far regions. In this gastronomic adventure, dive deep into a distinctive culinary experience where the finest of Western cuisine meets the rich history of Eastern cuisine.

A wonderful dessert is necessary for every gastronomic delight. This culinary fest is not an exception as it will melt your soul with a wide variety of mouthwatering sweet dishes.

Place: Blooms, Eros Hotel, New Delhi

Date: Till July 20, 2025

Time: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price: Rs 2250 plus taxes