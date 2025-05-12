Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers presents ‘Sricharaneshu Ma’ on Mother’s Day

‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ presented ‘Sricharaneshu Ma’ at Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha, Adyapeath on May 11, 2025.

‘Sricharaneshu Ma’, a special Mother’s Day celebration, is a tribute to women who know what motherhood is really about and is an initiative that goes beyond the traditional toe-touching to show respect to the mother of all relationships.

Presented at Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha, Adyapeath, this year’s edition addressed one hundred good old mothers who added weight to the programme with their presence and participation. The presentation, dedicated to these mothers who are now at the dusk of their lives, included expressions of much love and care - with a lot of gifting and gaiety - all in the spirit of the day and a commitment to a monthly yoga workshop to provide relief from the aches of ageing.

The programme of the day also included the unveiling of a bust of Bela Saha, the dear departed mother figure of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’, who continues to be the guiding force of the heritage jewellery house.

Brahmachari Mural Bhai and Deepa Maa of Dakshineswar Ramkrishna Sangha, Adyapeath’ were there as chief guests and honoured guests. Renowned yoga guru, Yogi Biswa, was also there as part of the commitment to conduct the monthly wellness workshops. The glow in the faces of the attending one hundred mothers reflected all the glee in their minds and hearts.

Brahmachari Mural Bhai and Deepa Maa blessed the initiative and wished ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ all the very best ‘to continue doing such noble work for the good of society’.

“We have always taken our pursuit of excellence beyond the four walls of the jewellery showrooms and shown concern for all that is ailing in society by extending a helping hand whenever the need arose and ‘Sricharaneshu Ma’ at Dakshinerswar Ramkrishna Sangha, Adyapeath today gave us great joy in being able to light up faces of one hundred good old mothers and celebrate motherhood because nothing on earth is more precious,” said Rupak Saha, Director of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’.

He added, “We chose the time of the unveiling of the bust of Bela Saha - our dear departed mother who continues to be the guiding force of our organisation - because we thought it would be a fitting environment for the purpose.”

“Mothers bring us into this world and are always there for us. It is the responsibility of every worthy son and daughter to take care of the mother, especially at an age when she isn’t able to fend for herself. I congratulate ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ for taking this wonderful initiative named ‘Srichaneshu Ma’,” said Bramhachari Mural Bhai.

Deepa Ma added, “‘Sricharaneshu Ma’ is a move in that direction and calls for a mass movement to put a sunny smile on the faces of abandoned mothers watching their suns set. May Ma bless ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ for taking care of all the mothers of Adyapeath.”

The celebration of this special day concluded with a sit-in community lunch and ended on a promising note.