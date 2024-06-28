Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers presents ‘Shubho Ratha-Yatra’

‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ is presenting ‘Shubho Ratha-Yatra - Special Anniversary Offer’, from July 1 to July 10, 2024.

‘Shubho Ratha-Yatra’ is an annual festive promotion commemorating the auspicious beginning of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ journey that began 64 years ago and celebrates divine power and popular pull. The objective is to express gratitude to the almighty for being the driving force behind all the blessed progress and to thank customers for all their pull that has brought us this far.

Naturally, the anniversary offer is full of special discounts and other attractions: Rs 375 off on every gram of gold jewellery purchased; 100 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery; 15 percent discount on MRP of astral gems and a blessed ‘prasad’ from Jagannath Temple, Puri, for every customer.

Earlier, at a special preview, Tollywood actor Jitu Kamal unveiled this year’s special ‘Ratha-Yatra Collection’ of gold and diamond jewellery and spoke about his association with ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’. “I am overjoyed to be here and unveil this exclusive collection,” said the star actor.

Arpita Saha, Director of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’, said, “We, at ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’, started our journey on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ratha-Yatra’ 64 years ago and it is the blessings of the almighty and support of our customer-friends that has brought us this far.”

“While ‘Shubho Ratha-Yatra’ is our thanksgiving to the divine power, the ‘Special Anniversary Offer’ is for our customers-friends for being there by holding our hands together and taking the relationship further,” added Rupak Saha, Co-Director of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’.

The ‘Shubho Ratha-Yatra - Special Anniversary Offer’ will be available at all the showrooms of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ in Tripura (Agartala and Udaipur) and Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala and Barasat) from July 1 to July 10.