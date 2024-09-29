Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers presents ‘Sarodiya Swarna Sambhar 2024’

Durga Puja is never complete without dazzling jewellery that enhances the charm of both traditional and fusion wear. And now, ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ is presenting ‘Sarodiya Swarna Sambhar 2024’ till October 9, 2024, for the festive occasion. ‘Sarodiya Swarna Sambhar’ is Tripura’s most popular and much-awaited jewellery exhibition. It is in its 22nd edition this year.

The special collections of this extra-special edition include designer hand-crafted gold and diamond jewellery, traditional and trendy bridal jewellery and dazzling collections of affordable diamond jewellery, gems and precious stones. For customers, there are many attractive offers and draws, like Rs 350 off per gram on the purchase of gold jewellery; 75 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery; flat 15 percent discount on MRP of gemstones; assured gift with every purchase; daily lucky draws where customers can get gold coins and mega draw for customers to win three scootys. The winners will be picked from the combined draw of ‘Sarodiya Swarna Sambhar’ and ‘Chamakbhora Dhanteras’.

Other regular facilities and services like old gold exchange facilities and schemes like ‘Sonay Sohaga’ (a special discount scheme to buy jewellery) will also be available. Altogether, a specially gift-wrapped package that is symbolised by the logo and promise of ‘Swarna Sambhar’ has been put together in the true spirit of ‘Sharadotsav’.

At a special press preview, popular Bengali actor Soham, flanked by the directors of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ - Arpita Saha and Rupak Saha - unveiled this year’s special ‘Swarna Sambhar’ collection of gold and diamond jewellery and spoke on all the joy and happiness that ‘Sharadotsav’ comes with. All three personalities also used the happy occasion to announce the opening of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ sixth showroom in Dharmanagar in North Tripura. This is timed with ‘Swarna Sambhar’ this year and is dedicated to popular demand by customer-friends in North Tripura.

“I am really very happy to be here at the curtain-raiser of ‘Swarna Sambhar 2024’ and would like to wish everybody all the best during this very popular and much-awaited annual jewellery exhibition,” said Soham. He further added, “And I would also like to take this opportunity to wish everybody a joyous ‘Sharadotsav’.”

Arpita Saha, Director, ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’, said, “This year’s edition of ‘Swarna Sambhar’ is the 22nd year of this exclusive annual pre-puja presentation. This is why we have ensured this year’s edition is also extra-special in terms of the exquisiteness of jewellery design and craftsmanship, exclusiveness of the jewellery collections and exhaustiveness of all that is in store apart from the value of all the draws and attractions on offer.”

“We dedicate this year’s edition of ‘Swarna Sambhar’, our annual pre-puja presentation, to our customer-friends because it is their support and encouragement that has really brought it this far. We take this opportunity to reassure our customer-friends of always living up to their expectation of excellence in design and craftsmanship of jewellery and going out of the way to provide more value-for-money,” said Rupak Saha, Co-Director, ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’.

‘Sarodiya Swarna Sambhar 2024’ will be exclusively on at all the showrooms of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ in Tripura (Agartala, Dharmanagar and Udaipur) and Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala and Barasat) till October 9, 2024.