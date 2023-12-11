Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers presents ‘Hrishikesh Saha Memorial Pledge’

Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers commemorated the 83rd birth anniversary of ‘role model and beacon’ Hrishikesh Saha at ‘Hrishikesh Saha Memorial Pledge’ - an address that stands in his memory - on December 10, 2023.

In his lifetime, Hrishikesh Saha was involved in the family business of undertaking major public construction contracts in Tripura and added to the reputation of the house. Personally, being full of life, he built roads and bridges across the minds and hearts of people. He is, therefore, fondly remembered by a legion of people whose lives he touched.

‘Durga and Friends’ is an initiative of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ to stand by the abandoned girl child at a ‘shelter’ in Kolkata and celebrate the power of love and care. That was a pledge that has come a long way in being there for the girls and seeing many of them rise and shine.

On the 83rd birth anniversary of Hrishikesh Saha, ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ renewed the pledge to stay committed to the cause of ‘Durga and Friends’ and take on additional responsibilities in that direction, which include getting supporting professionals to take on the mantle of teacher, sports instructor, yoga trainer, medical consultant, talent coach and mentor for the all-round development of the girls and to prepare them for a promising future.

Apart from continuing to maintain a steady supply of provisions, nutrients, study material and sports kits, a steady flow of love and affection is all for the next year, after which it will be time for a fresh new oath.

“My husband lived a healthy and happy life and wished the same for everybody because he believed that is what really leads to a healthy and happy society,” said Bela Saha, wife of Hrishikesh Saha.

“He was always there for anybody who needed a helping hand and that is why he is fondly remembered by a legion of people whose lives he had touched and who he had inspired - to keep celebrating life,” said their son, Rupak Saha, director of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’.

“That is also why we commemorate his birth anniversary with health camps and initiatives like the annual ‘Medha Utsav’ and this year, the renewed pledge for ‘Durga and Friends’ as these are causes that were close to his heart,” said daughter-in-law Arpita Saha, director of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’.

The ‘Hrishikesh Saha Memorial’ pledge was followed by the gifting of study material, art material and winter wear to the girls who were there in full force and form, with much joy and cheer showing on their faces. With a merry community feast, the day’s programme ended on a really happy note.