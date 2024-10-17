Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers presents ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’

‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ is presenting ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ from October 21 to November 2, 2024. Dhanteras is all about welcoming home the Goddess of wealth and fortune and is popularly celebrated by buying gold and diamond jewellery and praying for its reflection in family fate and fortune.

‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ is Shyam Sundar Co Jeweljers’ Deepawali special annual exhibition of gold and diamond jewellery and this year, it’s in its 19th year. The 13-day presentation this year will have a lot of glitter and dazzle in store and many attractive draws on offer.

The exclusive jewellery collections of this extra special edition include designer hand-crafted gold and diamond jewellery, traditional and trendy bridal jewellery, dazzling collections of affordable diamond jewellery and gems and precious stones.

For customers, there will be a bouquet of special discounts and draws all gift-wrapped in the true spirit of the festival of greeting and gifting, which include Rs 410/- off per gram on gold jewellery purchased; 100 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery; daily lucky draws of gold coins and mega draws of three scootys (among all customers of ‘Sharadiya Swarna Sambhar 2024’ and ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras 2024’ of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’).

Other regular facilities, services and schemes, such as ‘Sonay Sohaga’ (a special discount scheme to buy jewellery), ‘Old Gold Exchange Facility’, ‘Gold Coins’, ‘Silver Coins’ and ‘Silver Utensils’ will also be available.

The special preview of the 19th-year edition of ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’, ushering in the festival of light and joy. At the beginning of the festival season, Rupak Saha and Arpita Saha, Directors of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’, unveiled the popular collections of ‘Dhanteras Dazzle’.

“Dhanteras is all about welcoming home the Goddess of wealth and prosperity. We had started ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ 18 years ago as an opportunity for our customers to buy gold and diamond jewellery and pray for its reflection in family fate and fortune,” said Rupak Saha.

He added, “Over the years, ‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ has grown in size and scope - in terms of the festive collections of gold and diamond jewellery as well as the gift-wrapped offers and draws - all in the true spirit of the festival.”

“We take this opportunity to thank our dear customers for their continued patronage and assure them of continuing to live up to their expectation of excellence in design and craftsmanship and value-for-money,” said Arpita Saha.

‘Chomok Bhora Dhanteras’ will be exclusively on at all the showrooms of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ in Tripura (Agartala, Dharmanagar and Udaipur) and Kolkata (Gariahat, Behala and Barasat).