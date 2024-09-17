Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers pays a glowing tribute to singer Suchitra Mitra

‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ is presenting a glowing tribute on completing the birth centenary of Suchitra Mitra - in association with ‘Purabi’ - on September 16 and September 20, 2024.

The two-day commemorative event began with releasing the first-ever gold coin on the legendary ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ singer on September 16 at the Gariahat store of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’. The exclusive gold coin was released by Swagatalakshmi Dasgupta, the eminent ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ singer, Mandira Mukherjee, founder of ‘Purabi’, an organisation named by Suchitra Mitra and the directors of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ Arpita Saha and Rupak Saha.

“I’m extremely honoured to be here today and release the commemorative gold coin on Suchitra Mitra because we all looked up to her and benefitted from all that emanated from her,” said Swagatalakshmi.

“For me, this glowing tribute to the legendary ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ singer is part of a ‘guru dakshina’ to my teacher and mentor, Suchitra Mitra, under whom I have learnt everything and to whom I dedicate my entire body of work,” said Mandira Mukherjee, who is carrying forward the ‘Suchitra Mitra School of Rabindra Sangeet’ and is setting up ‘The Suchitra Mitra Memorial Trust’.

Rupak Saha shared, “We consider ourselves really fortunate to be able to present this glowing tribute to Suchitra Mitra who is truly ‘one and only’ and therefore, worth her weight in gold. The commemorative gold coin is symbolic of all the purity and shines in her as a much-celebrated doyenne of ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ and the many other leading roles that she played in life, particularly as a ‘Rabindra Sangeet’ teacher, social activist and advocate for women’s rights.”

“This is our third gold coin celebrating the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore beginning with Rabindranath Tagore himself, released by Suchitra Mitra on completion of 125 years of Tagore’s first novel ‘Bhagnahriday’ and then, Kanika Bandyopadhyay, last year and the idea of a gold coin to commemorate great lives is based on gold being seen as symbolic of good virtue and great value,” added Arpita Saha.

The release of the commemorative gold coin on September 16 was followed by a live performance at the Science City Auditorium. On September 20, a program will take place with one hundred ‘Purabi’ students singing in the fond memory of Suchitra Mitra. It will also include a popular remembrance of Tagorean events and happenings with song and dance about Rabindranath Tagore, renditions of patriotic songs of him, staging of his ‘Tasher Desh’ and a repeat showing of the commemorative gold coin on Suchitra Mitra.