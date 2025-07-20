Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers celebrates National Flag Day

‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ celebrated National Flag Day at Bela Saha Smriti Vidya Mandir.

The National Flag Day is celebrated nationally on July 22 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian tricolours as the national flag of the country. In a remote corner of the Sundarbans, Bela Saha Smriti Vidya Mandir is a school that has been adopted by ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’.

The programme of the day began with an educational session on the significance and symbolism of the national flag for the students at the primary school to understand the real meaning of the different components of the flag.

The students at the school who attended the programme in full force presented patriotic songs, dances and recitations. Then ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ presented a cheque of Rs 5,50,000/- to the school managing committee for overall development of the school along with study material and an umbrella for every student.

Sudarshan Chakraborty, a famous choreographer, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Tapan Pattanayak, President of Rotary Club of Calcutta, Old City, graced the occasion as Special Guest and Rupak Saha, Director of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’, presided at the special celebration.

The little learners said it all with a full-throated chorus of the national anthem that was powered by the newly acquired knowledge of all that was behind the national flag.

“The National Flag Day is an important day in our calendar because it commemorates the adoption of the national flag,” said Sudarshan Chakraborty.

Tapan Pattanayak added, “We thought it was an appropriate day for us to get the little learners of the school to take a close look at the national flag and understand what it is really all about.”

“Bela Saha Smriti Vidya Mandir is a school that is adopted by us to spread the light of education in a remote corner of Sundarbans,” said Rupak Saha, adding, “And the school is named after my dear departed mother who - in her lifetime - was driven by the power of knowledge and continues to inspire a legion of followers - people whose lives she had touched and keep furthering that cause.”

The day’s programme ended with much gifting and gaiety to celebrate a landmark day that gave us a flag to look up to with pride and respect and wave with joy and cheer.