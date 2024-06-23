Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers announces winners from ‘Shubh Akshaya Tritiya Festival’

From April 30 to May 11, 2024, ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ celebrated the ‘Shubh Akshaya Tritiya Festival’. During this special offer, which lasted for 12 days, the customers had received coupons to shop. Among them, on June 22, 2024, the winners were selected through a lucky draw held in Kolkata.

To make the event stand out, renowned Bengali actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila graced the occasion as a special guest. Also present were the company’s directors Rupak Saha and Arpita Saha. They selected three lucky draw coupons for scooters as special prizes for the customers that day.

The winning customers are Dulal Bhowmik (K1737), Saima Debbarma (I 1191) and Sagar Debnath (I 1775). The prizes will be awarded to the three lucky winners through an upcoming special ceremony.

“It fills my heart with joy as I am able to come here and select the lucky draw coupons during the ‘Shubh Akshaya Tritiya Festival’ and announce the names of the lucky winners,” said Mithila. The actress also extended her wishes and congratulations to the winners. She also expressed her heartfelt congratulations to ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ for organising such a beautiful event.

“Huge congratulations to everyone. This year’s ‘Shubh Akshaya Tritiya Festival’ has achieved unprecedented success. We extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to all our dear customers and people of Bengal for their presence and support in this event. On behalf of the company, I assure our customers of our commitment to quality assessment, service and fair pricing,” said Rupak Saha, director of ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’.

“We all know Akshaya Tritiya is a very auspicious day. So, during such propitious times, we all wish to enhance our fortunes and prosperity by purchasing gold. This year, on Akshaya Tritiya, each of our showrooms was adorned with new collections of diamonds and gold. The overwhelming support from our customers has added an extra sparkle to our festivities,” said Arpita Saha, another director of the company. The event concluded with the exchange of well wishes and congratulations to all participants.