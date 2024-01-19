Shubho Vivaha Utsav 2024: Celebrating the spirit of Indian weddings

Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers has presented yet another event, ‘Shubho Vivaha Utsav’, which will run until February 14, 2024. It’s a celebration of the great Indian wedding that was first presented by Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers at Agartala in 2009 and thereafter at major housing societies and prominent clubs in Kolkata.

The objective is to celebrate the great Indian wedding before running the season’s special offer for customers. Also, the presentation this year is extra special, with an all-new collection of gold and diamond bridal jewellery that is specially designed and crafted for this year’s wedding season. As for the customers, there is much to really celebrate with attractive draws and offers, including a 20 percent discount on making charges of gold jewellery, a 50 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery, a seven percent discount on the diamond value of jewellery purchased, weekly lucky draws with diamond-studded gold coins, the season’s mega draw with a prized diamond necklace and assured gifts with every purchase, all in the true spirit of the wedding season.

The special preview, which was presented on January 17, included the unveiling of this year’s special ‘Shubho Vivaha Collection’ of gold and diamond jewellery and a briefing on all the glitter and dazzle in store and all the draws and attractions on offer.

“We have always romanticised the great Indian wedding with campaigns like ‘Bridal Jewellery With Sentiments Attached’ and other related communication and activity because marriages are at the core of all that we are about and therefore, are very special,” said Arpita Saha, director of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers.

“ ‘Shubho Vivaha Utsav’, our signature celebration of the wedding season, had begun with an in-store presentation at Agartala in 2009 and with editions presented at major housing estates and prominent clubs in Kolkata, it became a popular annual affair,” said Rupak Saha, director of Shyam Sundar Co. Jewellers.

He added, “This year’s edition is extra special because the promotion includes an exclusive bouquet of attractive draws and offers with special discounts on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery, assured gifts with every purchase, weekly lucky draws and the season’s mega draw!”

‘Shubho Vivaha Utsav’ offer is happening at the Agartala and Udaipur showrooms in Tripura and all three Kolkata showrooms, that is, Gariahat, Behala and Barasat from January 17 to February 14, 2024.