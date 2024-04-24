Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers is presenting ‘Shubho Akshay-Tritiya’ from April 30 to May 11, 2024. ‘Akshay-Tritiya’, meaning the ‘third day of endless wealth’, is a very auspicious occasion because, on this day, a divine occurrence happened.

Like every year, ‘Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers’ is presenting a special offer with a wide collection of gold and diamond jewellery for customers to choose from and special festive offers and attractions to avail. This year, the special draws include 100 percent return of exchange value on old, hallmarked gold jewellery purchased from any jeweller; assured gift with every purchase; Rs 275 off per gram on purchase of gold jewellery; 100 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery; the daily lucky draw of gold coins and a mega draw for three scootys.

At the special preview, Tollywood stars Ankush and Oindrila unveiled this year’s ‘Akshay-Tritiya’ collection of gold and diamond jewellery and added to all the shimmer and shine of the day.