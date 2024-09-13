‘Shimul Polash’ is a tribute to the soil: Shiboprosad

This isn’t the first time filmmaker duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee have woven elements of folk and ‘baul’ music into their films. Their strength has always been incorporating various musical genres. Now, for their upcoming Bengali film ‘Bohurupi’, set against the backdrop of Durga Puja, they have released the first song, ‘Shimul Polash’. Featuring Shiboprosad and Koushani Mukherjee, the song is sung by an original ‘bohurupi’ artiste Nanichora Das Baul and Shrestha Das, with music composed by Nanichora and Bonnie Chakraborty and lyrics too by Nanichora. The song beautifully portrays the journey of Bikram and Jhimli’s married life.

“The song ‘Shimul Polash’ is a true tribute to the soil. The shot where Bikram and Jhimli are seen walking together in a distant landscape, symbolising the beginning of their journey together as a family, will always be my favourite shot from the song. I was quite nervous dancing alongside Koushani, who is a skilled and accomplished dancer,” said Shiboprosad, who plays a pivotal role in the film.

For Koushani, shooting for this song was a beautiful yet challenging experience. “For instance, there is a scene where I had to dance on muddy ground, which made balancing and standing difficult. Also, I attended several pottery sessions to create clay pots for the song, which was a fascinating experience,” she said.