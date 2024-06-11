Shiela Bharatram Theatre Festival is back!

The Summer Theatre Festival, ‘Shiela Bharatram Theatre Festival’ at Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts (SRCPA) is back again with its exciting bouquet of well-acclaimed, award-winning productions along with great opening shows for Delhi theatre lovers! The festival is scheduled to be staged from June 19 to June 23, 2024, at Shri Ram Centre, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House, New Delhi.

Raising a bar in creativity while offering a fine blend of contemporary and traditional genres, the festival will be kicking off on June 19 with Girish Karnad’s ‘Agni aur Barkha’, followed by ‘Mahabali’ by M K Raina, ‘Prem Kabootar’ by Sameep Singh, ‘Tughlaq’ by Girish Karnad and ‘2BY2’ by Salim Arif.

“The festival brings the theatre plays which have been done before too, however presenting again the same with an equal or higher energy is the strength of the performers. Each play is rehearsed with utmost honesty to recreate the magic on the stage. Actors are put on regular physical training and literary sessions to live up to the character,” said Chinmay Das, Repertory Chief, SRCPA.

He added, “The audience applauding is what we all look forward to too. Since the festival has been an integral part of the SRCPA events, I feel glad to see patrons revisiting the plays bringing along new audiences too.”

“Enriching the theatre in the cultural arena of Delhi, SRCPA brings selected plays in these five days long events, showcasing all moods from comedy, romance and contemporary issues,” said Hemant Bharatram, Executive Vice President of SRCPA.

Delighting Delhi theatre lovers with these impressive plays, the holiday season will be a great opportunity to enjoy with family and friends!