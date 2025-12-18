Sheraton New Delhi Unveils ‘25 Years of Timeless Celebration’

Sheraton New Delhi commemorates 25 glorious years of operations with a landmark initiative that marries heritage, design innovation and environmental consciousness. The hotel unveiled a first-of-its-kind Hourglass Christmas Tree, a spectacular artistic installation crafted from recycled metal repurposed from the hotel’s engineering storage, reinforcing the brand’s growing commitment to responsible luxury. The grand Tree Lighting Ceremony, held in the hotel lobby, marked the beginning of a month-long celebration themed ‘25 Years of Timeless Celebration’.

Breaking away from conventional décor, this year’s Christmas installation transforms festive storytelling into a conscious design narrative. By using reclaimed metal and minimising the creation of new waste, Sheraton New Delhi has set a precedent for eco-forward festive décor, demonstrating how celebrations can be meaningful without compromising aesthetic grandeur.

The hourglass shape symbolises the graceful passage of time over the last 25 years, each golden bauble representing a milestone polished into memory. The cascading ornaments reflect continuity and progress, reminding guests that the journey ahead can be equally beautiful and responsible. The upper chamber signifies the treasured years of accomplishments, guest experiences and landmark moments that define the Sheraton legacy. The lower chamber represents the strong foundation of trust, service excellence and sustainability-led thinking that guides the hotel today. The flowing baubles depict a future shaped by innovation, responsibility and hospitality that cares not only for guests but also for the planet.

“The Hourglass Christmas Tree is more than a festive installation; it is a conscious statement. By upcycling materials from our own renovation, we have turned memories into art and art into a reminder that sustainability can be glamorous. It reflects our journey, our ethos and the future we are shaping, one that honours 25 years of excellence while embracing responsible hospitality,” said Amit Kumar, Area Manager Welcomhotel North and General Manager, Sheraton New Delhi.