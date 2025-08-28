Shekhawati Pravasi Roundtable Conference: A historic event for Shekhawati Pravasis

A historic event took place at the Bikaner House on August 28. Honourable Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, at the request of a passionately involved ‘Shekhawati Pravasi’, Dr Shruti Nada Podda (Founder of Shruti Foundation and Convener of the INTACH Shekhawati Chapter) initiated an unprecedented and historic event, ‘The Shekhawati Pravasi Roundtable Conference’.

Held for the first time since India’s Independence, it was an exclusive event organised for ‘Shekhawati Pravasis’ only - the people who contributed almost 90 percent of India’s GDP in the 19th century and had the highest per capita income in the world.

Both the central state ministries of Tourism shared the great incentives and strides taken in the last 10 years for Shekhawati and India’s biggest industrialists, present at the roundtable conference, reiterated their commitment to making Shekhawati one of the world’s greatest tourism destinations again.

Some important industrial stalwarts - Saroj Poddar (Adventz Group), Harsh Vardhan Neotia (Ambuja Neotia Group), Shreekant Somany (Somany Ceramics), Pradeep Kheruka (Borosil Limited), Gaj Singh Alsisar (Alsisar Hotels), as well as Ashok Singh Thakur, Chairman INTACH and his team were present on the occasion.