Sharda Hospital ends the Fungal Awareness Week with an emphasis on public health education

GREATER NOIDA: With Fungal Awareness Week between 7th and 11th October 2024, the Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, School of Medical Sciences and Research (SMS&R), Sharda Hospital, Greater Noida, celebrated its own success story. For the first time, the department went ahead with plans that they had lined up for this year's FAW—to provide awareness and enlightenment about fungi and fungal diseases among the public.



The program started with patient awareness talks daily from 7th to 11th October. This informed patients in the outpatient department regarding fungal infections, their preventive measures, and treatments. Informative sessions were held in the demo room and brought forth a need to educate the general public about fungal health.



Dr. Nirupma Gupta, Dean of SMS&R and convener of the event, said that "The Fungal Awareness Week has been an excellent opportunity to bridge the knowledge gap about fungal infections. Through involving patients, students, and medical professionals, we have made major strides in educating our community on the importance of fungal health.".



A major highlight of the week was a lecture by Dr Shitij Goel, Professor and Head of Dermatology at SMS&R, on 10 October in the Dhanwantari Auditorium. The session thrown by Dr. Goel presented quite some light on fungal diseases for the medical students and staff.



The poster presentation competition on 9th October allowed for academic interaction while presenting the works of the medical students and researchers on fungal infections. This led to a little exchange of knowledge with scientific dialogue in the reception area of Sharda Hospital.



An initiative was taken to run Fungal Awareness Week in collaboration with the guest of honour and co-convener, Dr. Ram Murti Sharma, Medical Superintendent. The organising chairperson and secretary were Dr. Shitij Goel and Dr. Azra Parveen, respectively. Coordination of all activities was coordinated by Dr. Radha Rathi and Dr. Shivam Garg, which enabled smooth conduct of the week-long event.

