Shallu Jindal honoured with International Woman of the Year Award

Chairperson of JSP Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with the International Women of the Year Award at the ‘Swadeshi Mela Indian American Trade Fair’, organised by the DTribals Foundation in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Chicago. She was conferred with this award for her outstanding contribution to social change by impacting 10 million lives in rural and tribal areas of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and across India.

The India Embassy Consul General of Chicago, Somnath Ghosh, joined the programme’s opening ceremony as the chief guest.

After receiving this prestigious accolade, Jindal expressed her gratitude and reiterated her commitment to furthering the quality of life of People in India: “I’m deeply honoured to receive this honour, which is a testament to the collective efforts of the JSP Foundation team. We remain committed to creating a brighter and more inclusive future for the underprivileged and socially vulnerable people of our country and across the globe. This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue to work tirelessly for those deprived and disadvantaged.”

As the chairperson of the JSP Foundation, Jindal has consistently championed various initiatives and programs that span across various social causes, including quality education, healthcare, skill development and women’s empowerment and social inclusion, mainly in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand and other various parts of India. Her social endeavours have touched the lives of millions and continue to serve as an inspiration to many.

In addition to her humanitarian efforts, Jindal has made a name for herself as a world-class Kuchipudi danseuse by helping to spread global awareness of Indian dance and culture throughout the world. She has also served as the chairperson of the National Bal Bhavan and the founder president of ‘Young FICCI’. Presently, she also serves as the chancellor of OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh. She has received numerous prestigious awards, including the CSR Times Lifetime Achievement Award, the Golden Peacock Award in London, the Mahatma Gandhi Award and the Ekalavya Award from CMO Asia in Singapore.