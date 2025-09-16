On September 15, ‘Doordarshan’, India’s first and most trusted broadcaster, marked its 66th Foundation Day with a grand cultural evening titled ‘Shabdanjali: A Cultural Evening from Tradition to Modernity’. The celebration, held in New Delhi, brought together eminent artists from across the country to showcase the depth of India’s cultural heritage alongside its vibrant contemporary creativity.

Since its inception on September 15, 1959, ‘Doordarshan’ has been more than just a broadcaster. It has served as the nation’s cultural mirror, chronicling India’s social, political and cultural journey over the past six decades. From pioneering black-and-white transmissions to the digital era, ‘Doordarshan’ has consistently adapted to the changing times while remaining a trusted voice for the people.

This year’s Foundation Day cultural programme celebrated this rich journey through performances that highlighted India’s diverse music, drama, dance and storytelling traditions.

Maithili Thakur (Voice of Tradition with a Modern Soul): Renowned for her powerful yet melodious renditions, Maithili Thakur presented ‘Bhajans’ and ‘Thumri’. With her ability to connect devotional and folk traditions to contemporary audiences, she left the audience spellbound.

Vusat Iqbal Khan & Abaad Ahmed (The Legacy of Dilli Gharana): Representing the historic ‘Dilli Gharana’, one of the oldest schools of Hindustani classical music tracing back to Ameer Khusro, Vusat Iqbal Khan performed Jugni and Khusro’s immortal ‘Kalaams’ - ‘Chhap Tilak’ and ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’. He was accompanied by Abaad Ahmed, winner of ‘Wah Ustad’ Season 1, who opened with ‘Raag Ahir Bhairav’ in the ‘Khayaal’ tradition. Their joint performance celebrated the spirit of devotion, love and unity through Sufi music.

Artists of ‘Devanchal ki Prem Katha’: The cast of Doordarshan’s much-loved serial ‘Devanchal ki Prem Katha’ recreated their narrative live on stage. The performance told the story of two differently abled lovers, blending traditional values with reflections on modern-day challenges. By delivering original dialogues in character, the actors immersed the audience in themes of love, resilience and humanity.

‘Sita-Ravana Vaadam - The War of Words’: A unique fusion of Kathakali and Kuchipudi, this dance-drama reimagined the legendary confrontation between Sita and Ravana. Introduced by Hanuman as the Sootradhara, the production unfolded with ‘Sita Pravesha Daruvu’ in Telugu, followed by the abduction sequence and Sita’s grief in ‘Sita Shokam’. The performance culminated in a powerful ‘vaadam’ (war of words) that questioned society’s view of women through the ages, closing with a message for every woman to awaken her inner Durga.

The celebration was hosted by the charismatic duo Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle, who added humour, energy and warmth, creating the perfect blend of festivity and culture.

On this milestone, ‘Doordarshan’ reaffirms its commitment to innovation, inclusivity and nation-building - continuing to be the voice, vision and pride of India.