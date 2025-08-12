Senco Gold & Diamonds unveils ‘Chain Festival’

‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’, a leading pan-India jewellery retailer with a legacy of more than 85 years and the largest jewellery retail player in eastern India based on the number of showrooms with a whopping count of 183+, has introduced ‘Chain Festival’. Besides the festival, the jewellery retailer has also launched an exclusive ‘Freedom Offer’ to celebrate the 79th Independence Day, where customers can explore a wide range of new designs of gold, platinum and diamond chains and neckpieces to choose from. As part of this offer, the brand is presenting attractive discounts on purchases of gold, diamond, silver, platinum and ‘Gossip’ jewellery items, along with a host of other offerings.

This ‘Azadi Utsav’ celebrates the spirit of freedom with the elegance of fine jewellery. The festive collection blends timeless heritage with modern design, reflecting unity, pride and the beauty of craftsmanship. Every creation is more than just adornment - it’s a tribute to strength, grace and individuality. Perfect for marking milestones, gifting loved ones or adding a special sparkle to our celebrations, each piece is designed to make every moment shine. Rediscover tradition. Celebrate freedom.

Commenting on this, Suvankar Sen, MD & CEO of ‘Senco Gold Ltd.’, said, “‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’ is known for its exquisite jewellery collections, which are handcrafted with precision and devotion to detail. The brand’s jewellery is inspired by Indian culture and heritage, offering a wide variety of designs and styles to choose from, including traditional, modern and contemporary. This year as a part of ‘Freedom Offer’, discounts of up to 25 percent on making charges for gold jewellery; up to 78 percent on making charges for diamond jewellery; up to five percent discount on diamond value; up to 15 percent on making charges for platinum jewellery; up to 10 percent on silver items and up to 15 percent on MRP of ‘Gossip’ jewellery are offered to enhance shopping experience of our customers. Furthermore, the brand is offering a 10 percent discount on gemstones and zero percent deduction on the exchange of old gold.”

“As India marks the 79th Independence Day, we take this opportunity to celebrate this joyous occasion with our valued customers by introducing a new set of designs in chains: 86 new gold designs and 10 new designs of diamond and platinum each. August is a month of festivities across India, with North India celebrating Teej, South India observing Onam and Varalakshmi and Friendship Day and Rakhi being celebrated nationwide. To celebrate these occasions, we have launched new designs in ‘mangalsutra’; silver, gold and diamond rakhi and solitaire rings along with other enticing offers that our customers can avail of,” added Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing & Design at ‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’.

‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’ offers extensive jewellery collection, including gold, diamond, silver and platinum, as well as precious and semi-precious stones under brands such as ‘Everlite’, focused on lightweight jewellery; ‘Gossip’, the silver and costume jewellery brand and ‘D’Signia’, which offers a premium jewellery retail shopping experience to customers. The jewellery brand also features its ‘Aham’ collection, catering to men and the ‘Vivaha’ collection, a premium designer wedding jewellery range. The ‘Freedom Offer’ will be available until August 17, 2025, at all ‘Senco Gold & Diamonds’ showrooms and online channels, including https://sencogoldanddiamonds.com/.