Senco Gold & Diamonds launches Dhanteras collection to match every budget

If you’re a father with a daughter’s wedding approaching in the next few months, it’s natural to feel anxious. With gold and silver prices reaching new highs, many middle-class families feel pressure as the wedding season nears. ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, a leading jewellery retailer with 167 showrooms across India, understands these concerns. At the same time, they recognise that young Indian women now favour trendy and smart jewellery designs. This Dhanteras, ‘Senco’ introduces an extensive collection, offering a range of pieces from 1gm to 200gms, ensuring something for every taste and budget.

As part of the grand celebration, keeping ‘Sree-Dhan’ in mind, ‘Senco’ - in the presence of Joita Sen (Director and Head of Marketing and Design, ‘Senco Gold Ltd’) and Suvankar Sen (MD and CEO, ‘Senco Gold Ltd’) - launched the ‘Shagun’ and Dhanteras offers recently at their Moulali showroom in Kolkata. The ‘Shagun’ collection is a range of exquisite pieces for all occasions, from contemporary lightweight to royal traditional designs.

Suvankar understands the worries of families, especially those with weddings coming up soon. He explained that with gold and silver prices rising due to global conditions, ‘Senco’ has introduced special offers designed to ease the financial burden.

“All our showrooms are running exciting offers till November 3, 2024, with up to Rs 450 (per gram) off discount on gold jewellery; with up to 10 percent off in diamond value and up to 100 percent off in making charges of diamond jewellery, along with zero percent deduction in old gold exchange to match every budget. Special Dhanteras offers are extended to each of the customers to take advantage of, with discounts on making charges up to 10 percent off for ‘polki’ jewellery; up to 15 percent off on platinum jewellery; up to 10 percent off on making charges on purchase of silver items and up to 10 percent discount on the purchase of gemstones, up to Rs 7,500 instant discount per card for all purchases using SBI Card for a minimum transaction value of Rs 40,000,” he said.

To make shopping exciting, ‘Senco’ has announced a lucky draw where customers can win three EV cars and 15 ‘Apple iPhone16’ smartphones, as well as different gifts for different invoice price bands.

Joita said that the jewellery brand is launching new designs every month. “We understand that weddings are a major expense, especially for parents and jewellery forms a significant part of that budget. Since the budget can’t miraculously increase for most families, we’ve designed pieces that give the bride a fuller look without breaking the bank. For example, we offer packages at Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, ensuring parents are happy with the price while the designs delight the brides. We’re also aware that weddings involve a lot of gifting, so we’ve created special gifting designs as well. Also, we offer diamond and silver jewellery for modern women who prefer trendy, smart designs that speak to them. We've kept the parents' concerns in mind while designing the jewellery,” she said.

Kartik Aaryan to become the brand ambassador of ‘Senco’

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actor Kartik Aaryan is set to become the brand ambassador for ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, a brand with a rich legacy spanning 85 years. Announcing the collaboration, Suvankar said, “Kartik Aaryan will represent our men’s jewellery collection. As a youth icon, he’s the perfect choice for this role. Also, Vidya Balan, famous for her portrayal of Manjulika in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, will also appear alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film.”

Meanwhile, Bengali actors Ishaa Saha, Madhumita Sarcar, Sauraseni Maitra and Swastika Dutta recently launched Senco's Durga Puja campaign, ‘Aparupa’. Alongside these initiatives, ‘Senco’ has ventured into the luxury market with its new sub-brand ‘Sennes’, which offers premium lab-grown diamond jewellery, luxury handbags and exquisite perfumes.