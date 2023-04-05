Senco Gold & Diamonds launches ‘Bangle Utsav 2023’

Senco Gold and Diamonds has announced the launch of its new ‘Bangle Utsav 2023’ offers to mark the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the festival that is celebrated with great devotion across India and is an auspicious time to buy gold and invest in other precious metals to bring home prosperity.

The brand is offering exclusive offers on diamond and gold jewellery for its esteemed customers. As part of this offer, customers can choose from exclusive handcrafted jewellery in more than 3000 designs in gold, diamond and platinum starting from Rs. 10,000. The brand is providing up to 50 percent off in the making of diamond jewellery and 12 percent off on diamond value. Also, it’s offering 15 to 50 percent off in making charges for gold jewellery and Rs. 125 off per gram of gold.

The brand has also launched a new #ShagunKiDhun campaign which celebrates the infinite creative power of human hands that are adorned with exquisite jewellery, since prosperity begins with human hands that have the power to create art and beauty. It showcases the elegant artistry of ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ on beautiful hands creating different forms of music. The fusion music is based on an Indian raga, which is supposed to invoke peace and prosperity. These intricate pieces of art are the work of the ‘karigars’ at the brand.

Joita Sen, Director of ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, said, “We are happy to launch ‘Bangle Utsav’ for our esteemed customers. To mark the occasion, we have also launched our new campaign #ShagunKiDhun, which is a tribute to the infinite creativity and power of human hands. Our bangles are not just ornaments. They are precious works of art created by the hands of master artisans to adorn the hands of every woman. Our ‘Bangle Utsav’ celebrates womanhood and invites the ‘shagun’ of prosperity with its exquisitely handcrafted designs in gold, diamond and platinum.”