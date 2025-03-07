Senco Gold & Diamonds celebrates spirit of ‘SheForHer’ on International Women’s Day

The greatest power women have is each other. To be united in a global sisterhood; to support and empower each other; to celebrate each other’s success and to care for each other in difficult times. ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ has introduced the spirit of the ‘SheForHer’ campaign to commemorate the celebration of International Women’s Day 2025.

“This Women’s Day, ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ celebrates this spirit of ‘SheForHer’, by imparting information in the series ‘Be Knowledgeable’. Women’s Day is not just a celebration of one day but all 365 days. At ‘Senco’, we celebrate every woman every day,” said Joita Sen, Director and Head of Marketing and Design, ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’.

Suvankar Sen, MD and CEO of ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, said, “As yellow metal inches close to a lifetime high in recent times, we felt it is the right time to launch ‘Flexi Advance Plan’ to enable our esteemed customers to book their gold jewellery today and enjoy the benefit of lower gold rate among the booking rate or purchase day rate’. The ‘Flexi Advance Plan’ is effective from March 1, 2025, to April 7, 2025, with the period of redemption from April 5, 2025, to May 4, 2025, at all our pan India showrooms.”