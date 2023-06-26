Senco Gold and Diamonds announces partnership with ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’

‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, the leading jewellery retail chain from Eastern India, is thrilled to announce its association with the highly anticipated film ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’, starring Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani. As an in-film branding partner, ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ will showcase their exquisite jewellery in the movie and unveil an exclusive limited edition bridal collection inspired by the film's captivating designs.

‘Satya Prem ki Katha’ revolves around the enchanting love story of Satya Prem and Katha, boasting mesmerising visuals and a musical wedding theme. This seamless association with the film perfectly aligns with Senco Gold and Diamonds’ commitment to offering exceptional artisanship and elegance.

Kiara Advani, the renowned Bollywood actor who plays the character of Katha, also serves as the national brand ambassador for ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’. This partnership highlights a natural extension of the collaboration, creating a synergy between the film’s narrative and the brand’s values.

Joita Sen, Director of ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are thrilled to collaborate with ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ and unveil an exclusive jewellery collection that captures the essence of the movie’s love story. At ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’, we are dedicated to creating designs that reflect classic trends that resonate with our customers’ aspirations and desires.”

‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ has also introduced a special collection featuring ‘polki’, ‘kundan’, antique, diamond and gold bridal jewellery under the ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ label. Customers can now explore this extensive range and indulge in the exquisite craftsmanship at Senco Gold and Diamonds’ stores and websites. The price range for this collection starts from approximately Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, to cater to the young girls who perceive jewellery as an extension of their self-expression, ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ has unveiled the ‘Gossip from the House of Senco’ collection inspired by ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’. This everyday wear collection offers affordable and contemporary pieces that reflect the latest trends.

The team of ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’ shared their excitement about the collaboration: “The intricate artistry and timeless beauty of ‘Senco Gold and Diamonds’ perfectly complement the essence of ‘Satya Prem ki Katha’. This association brings a touch of authenticity and grace to the film, elevating the overall visual experience for our audience.”

In an exciting campaign, customers purchasing the exclusive ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ collection will have a unique opportunity to meet the lead cast of the film, adding an extra touch of magic to their jewellery experience.

For more information about the exclusive ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’ collection and other offerings, customers can visit Senco Gold and Diamonds’ stores or https://sencogoldanddiamonds.com.