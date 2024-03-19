The India International Centre has an exhibition ‘Self-Discovery via Rediscovery of India’ on view for art patrons and connoisseurs.

The exhibition focuses on digitised artworks, artifacts, archives and memorabilia from the Tuli Research Centre for India Studies, primarily focusing on the fields of modern and contemporary art, Indian and world cinema, photography and popular arts and crafts.

The exhibition is on view until March 30, 2024, from 11 am to 7 pm daily.