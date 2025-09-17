Secret of the Pickled Dream: A Great Treasure

Author Yesha Gambhir Mirza very recently launched her debut children’s book, ‘Secret of the Pickled Dream’, at Crowne Plaza, Okhla, with an event that was as magical as the story itself. Published by ‘Simon & Schuster India’ in collaboration with ‘The Sunflower Seeds’, the book marks Simon & Schuster’s first children’s title in India and has already become an ‘Amazon Bestseller’ in ‘Hot New Releases’.

The first in a six-part ‘Shanti & Amani’ series, the book follows Amani, a gadget-loving girl who meets her great-grandmother Shanti in a dream. Through pickle-making, Amani learns that the greatest treasures aren’t bought - they are made, shared and felt. The story bridges the wisdom of the past with the curiosity of the present.

Guests walked a red-carpet welcome into a world brought alive with giant book illustrations, a cover-inspired photo booth and mini fortune ‘martabans’ on tables revealing secret quotes from the story. A live pickling station echoed the book’s heart, while ‘aam panna’ mocktails and Indian-flavoured chocolate truffles added to the sensory experience. In a symbolic gesture, every guest unveiled the book together, reinforcing the theme that the story belongs to all.

Neil Jarial Sharma, celebrated storyteller and founder of ‘Magic of Books’, read from the book, filling the room with nostalgia. A candid, extempore panel followed, where speakers reflected that one doesn’t need to be a literary expert to write a story that connects. Sometimes, the simplest words are the most profound.

The panel featured Priyanka Pachpande, acclaimed illustrator and visual artist; Zafrin Chowdhary, Chief of Communications, Advocacy & Partnerships, UNICEF India; Preeti Chaturvedi, publishing veteran and founder of ‘The Sunflower Seeds’ and author Yesha Gambhir Mirza.

Yesha shared, “This series is my bridge between the wisdom of traditions and the curiosity of today’s children. I want young readers to know that the greatest treasures aren’t bought - they’re made, shared and felt.”