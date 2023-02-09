Say yes, this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is all about spending special moments with someone we love and who is very close to our hearts. So, if people are looking for a romantic place to celebrate the day of love, it just has to be as perfect as this occasion is.

DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square is all set to delight people with a set of romantic offerings. The menu, curated by the Executive Chef, Sandeep Panwar, for this special evening, sticks to the theme and includes some very exclusive Indian, Western and Oriental culinary creations such as beer battered fried fish, orange-flavored 90-degree cooked chicken confit, paupiettes de poisson and more.

To commemorate this occasion, the private cabana by the poolside at the highest rooftop bar in Gurugram, ‘Vibe-The Sky Bar’, offers a serene setting for couples to create lasting memories. Romantic songs performed by the live band, the bottle of wine, cake and a special giveaway from the hotel are the perfect compliments to make this occasion more special. People who prefer a warm indoor ambience to spend a romantic evening with their dates are always welcome at ‘Glasshouse’ restaurant.

“For this special day, we have curated a set of romantic dining experiences for our guests. Be it a romantic dinner in the cozy ambience of ‘Glasshouse’ restaurant, an intimate date with your partner in a private cabana by the poolside or dining under the stars at ‘Vibe - The Sky Bar’ complimented with great food, drinks, special décor and live entertainment, I am sure these offerings will leave the couples who are coming to celebrate this occasion spellbound,” said Jai Chugh, General Manager, DoubleTree, Hilton.

Date: February 14

Timings: 7 pm onwards

Where: DoubleTree by Hilton Gurugram Baani Square, Sector 50, Gurugram, Haryana

Package starts from Rs 3,600 plus taxes per couple

For queries and table reservations: 8800094029, 8303828607