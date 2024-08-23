Savour the flavours of Bengal: A culinary journey at The Blooms, Eros Hotel

The ‘Bengali Food Promotion’ at The Blooms, Eros Hotel Nehru Place, is a delightful journey into the heart of Bengal’s culinary traditions. Curated by Chef Diwas Wadhera and Chef Deepika Halder, the promotion presents an authentic spread that captures the essence of Bengali cuisine, with a careful selection of traditional favourites.

Start your gastronomic adventure at the ‘bhaja’ counter with crispy ‘Patol Bhaja’ - a perfectly spiced, deep-fried pointed gourd that’s an absolute must-try for anyone who enjoys Bengali-style fried dishes. Non-vegetarians will relish ‘Macher Paturi’ from the ‘bhanpa’ counter, where succulent fish fillets are marinated with mustard and steamed in banana leaves, retaining all the earthy flavours that Bengal is known for.

Moving on to starters, indulge in ‘Dimer Devil Cutlet’, a delightful, deep-fried egg chop that pairs wonderfully with mustard and ‘kasundi’. Vegetarians will enjoy ‘Mochar Chop’, a unique banana blossom cutlet that’s crispy on the outside and filled with a spiced, savoury filling. For mains, the star dish is undoubted ‘Doi Macchi’, a rich, yogurt-based fish curry that goes wonderfully with either ‘luchi’ (fried puffed bread) or plain rice. Vegetarians can opt for the comforting ‘Echor Dalna’, a hearty jackfruit and potato curry that’s delicious with ‘luchi’ or rice.

End your meal on a sweet note with classic Bengali desserts like ‘Bhanpa Doi’ (steamed yogurt) and ‘Payesh’ (rice pudding), which provide the perfect balance of sweetness and flavour. Of course, you can also spoil yourself with endless options at the dessert counter, including ‘Rassogulla’, a true Bengali staple. While these are the highlights, don’t miss other delicacies like ‘Red Pumpkin Bhaja’, ‘Kosha Chicken’, ‘Doodh Sukto’, ‘Tock Dal’ and more. The variety and authenticity on offer will make it hard to choose just a few dishes, so be prepared to savour the full spectrum of Bengali flavours.

In summary, the ‘Bengali Food Promotion’, which will happen till August 25 at The Blooms, is a vibrant showcase of Bengal’s rich culinary heritage, brought to life by Chef Diwas Wadhera and Chef Deepika Halder. Whether you’re a fan of traditional Bengali cuisine or a curious foodie looking to explore something new, this festival is an unmissable experience.