‘Saudi Welcome to Arabia’ rolls out ‘Spectacular Saudi’ event

Saudi’s national tourism brand, ‘Saudi Welcome to Arabia’, has kickstarted its first-ever immersive event ‘Spectacular Saudi’ in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Currently hosted at the city’s ‘R2 Ground’ in BKC, the eight-day-long extravaganza began with an exclusive VIP showcase on September 24.

The VIP preview brought together the very best of Indian cinema, business, sports and fashion, giving them a sneak peek into Saudi’s warm hospitality, iconic experiences and culture. Welcoming popular personalities from the film industry like Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Suniel Shetty and others, each experience offered an interactive element starting with traditional coffee, dates and ‘Bakhour’.

Renowned fashion designers like Gaurav Gupta and JJ Valaya alongside legendary sportspeople like Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom explored the immersive exhibits, taking in the Saudi wonders on display. Business tycoons and industrialists including Yash Birla and Suketu Shah were also at the exclusive showcase.

As attendees walked through the curated exhibits such as the ‘mountains and mirrors’ display, inspired by the iconic ‘Maraya Hall’ in Alula and the ‘360 Selfie Corner’ the excitement was palpable. The VIP guests also had the opportunity to apply for their Saudi visas by simply presenting a valid ‘Mastercard’ or ‘Visa’ credit card and prep for their forthcoming visits to Saudi, with exclusive travel deals and packages.

‘Spectacular Saudi’ is now open to the public till October 2, 2024. With exclusive giveaways, culinary explorations and travel offers, including discounts on Saudi travel packages, this event is a must-visit for anyone planning their next trip to the country.