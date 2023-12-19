Saturn (Shani): The giver of karma

Numbers are so powerful that they can predict everything about one’s life chart. These numbers can predict one’s marriage, love, career, job, health and other things that happen in life. So, one should know the meaning behind these numbers. Only a numerologist can explain the secret meaning of these numbers. A person who has studied numerology thoroughly can tell others about their past, present and future.

In this article, one will learn about numerology number 8 and the people associated with it.

The planet Saturn (Shani), also known as the taskmaster, has a term associated with it: ‘hard work pays off’, which is the planet’s motto. The quote that best describes number eight is by Steven Forrest: “Saturn does not ask us to give up our dreams, only to make them real.”

Number 8 is the most influential number in numerology and holds great importance since the shape of the number 8 is that of the infinity sign. It can be said that the person who falls under this number reaches infinite heights and will have the opportunity to gain enormous success through their hard work.

Those born on the dates 8th, 17th and 26th of any month fall under the numerology number 8, which is ruled by the planet Saturn. This number is also believed to be the balance factor between the materialistic and spiritualistic aspects of an individual. The main focus of this number is to gain success, power and authority in life. Also, the main function of this number is generosity. They worship their work and always follow their seniors, mentors and gurus in a very sincere manner. They have good willpower and serious determination, which makes them very strong to face any challenge in life.

Sometimes, the number 8 is not considered favourable as it might bring difficulties in life. Life doesn’t seem easy for the people associated with this number, as they have to struggle with things after making hard efforts, due to which they don’t get the desired results. This may be called the ‘Shani Effect’. But such people must always remember that the shape of number 8 reflects its most important attribute, balance, as it’s the number of karma.

Figure 8 ignites people’s souls as the cycling path of breath moving through their lungs and bodies happens in an eight-like pattern (infinite symbol). This number resonates with authority, self-confidence, inner strength, social status and ego and at the same time has a love for humanity and a desire for peace.

Keywords: Material satisfaction, power, ambition and giving and receiving.

Positive Traits: Such people are good decision-makers and know when to actively seize an opportunity to achieve success. They have a philosophical nature, believe in justice and balance and manifest it not only for themselves but for humanity.

Negative Traits: Everything should be fair and square for such people, but they have to understand that there are things that are out of their control and they can’t change them even if they are morally wrong. They can get a touch of unscrupulousness and ruthlessness sometimes as they choose success and money over relationships.

Traits to Improve: They should be more open to others’ opinions and be more flexible towards receiving their ideas. They must stop being condescending, domineering and so sure of themselves. They might have already noticed that it’s very rare that something catches their interest or pleases them immensely. It’s because they don’t find worldly things very fun. It could also mean that sometimes they are confused about their true feelings and don’t know whether they like something or not. This can throw off some people, as they can’t figure out what kind of person they are.

Career: People falling under number 8 are extremely professional. Hence, they are successful, especially in business. They make excellent entrepreneurs who know how to begin a start-up. Also, they are good leaders and love to make money. They know how to play their cards right to reach high status and gain a powerful position, even as an employee.

Career-related Jobs: Finance, law and medicine are good options.

Good Colours: Dark green, dark blue, yellow and white

Famous personalities born under number 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Sourav Ganguly, actor Shilpa Shetty, late astronaut Kalpana Chawla and business author Robert Kiyosaki

(Rakhi Jain is a professional numerologist, Vastu consultant and general counsellor from Mumbai, India. Email: rakhijain99999@gmail.com. Mobile: +91 9594888515, +91 9136910156. ‘Instagram’ handle: numerologybyrakhejain. Facebook handle: Numerology By Rakhe Jain)