Sarees of India: A magnificent fashion extravaganza

One of India’s largest crafts fairs, the annual ‘Surajkund International Art and Cultural Mela’ continues to be a testament to India’s living heritage, where every art form, from traditional crafts to contemporary fashion, finds its voice. This year with a grand celebration of the rich cultural tapestry of India, the 38th edition of ‘Surajkund International Art and Cultural Mela’, Faridabad, featured an extensive array of events and performances, culminating in a magnificent fashion extravaganza titled ‘Sarees of India’ by artist Shikha Ajmera.

Adding to the cultural mosaic, the ‘Sarees of India’ fashion showcase, exemplified a commitment to preserving and promoting India’s rich cultural tapestry while embracing modern interpretations. In the words of Shikha Ajmera: “By honouring the timeless elegance of Indian handloom sarees with multiple captivating thematic sequences starting from ‘Tribal to modern art’, ‘Sarees of Elegance’, ‘From the weavers: Handlooms of India’, to ‘Silks of India’ and ‘Inclusivity and Diversity,’ Sarees of India presents an eye-catching visual journey through India’s diverse textile traditions, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship and artistic excellence that went into creating these six-yard wonders.”

The breathtaking collection by ‘Shikha’s Kariigarii’ by Shikha Ajmera stole the show with its exclusive showcase, featuring exquisitely hand-painted sarees representing a groundbreaking fusion of tribal artistry and modern design aesthetics. Each piece in the collection narrated a story of artistic evolution, where age-old tribal motifs were reimagined through a contemporary lens. Sarees including the hand-paintings of ‘Pichwai’, ‘Pattachitra’, ‘Warli’, ‘Chittara’, ‘Madhubani’, ‘Gonda’, fusion and modern Art forms stood as a testament to the brand’s commitment to preserving traditional art forms while making them relevant for modern fashion enthusiasts.

The fashion gala brought together some of the industry’s finest talents with concept and design by renowned fashion designer and celebrity stylist Sandesh Navalakha, choreography by the dynamic duo of Alesia and Anjali Raut and the host international personality Kristine Zedek. Their creative vision, unparalleled expertise and mesmerizing runway experience engaged the audience with their luminous presence.