Sapphire turns 32, wants to build a supportive community

As ‘Sapphire Creations Dance Company’ celebrates its 32nd anniversary, they mark this milestone with mixed emotions. The recent loss of their talented dancer, Koushik Das, has devastated them. Despite this, the company has remained resilient, continuing to be active and productive throughout the year. For over three decades, ‘Sapphire Creations’ has been dedicated to advancing contemporary dance in the region through various initiatives. Their journey has been filled with both challenges and triumphs, including moments of struggle, joy, sorrow and celebration, yet they have never faltered. With performances in over 23 countries, the group has used dance as a powerful tool for social awareness and empowerment, transforming countless lives along the way.

As they turn 32 this August, ‘Sapphire’ wants to invite all the dancers and allies from over the years to show their support. They intend to create an ‘inner circle’ that will evolve into a peer group for sharing both their art and vulnerabilities. “I feel this is becoming more important in today’s time. We are on our own islands and fail to reach out, hold hands and speak about our failures,” said Sudarshan Chakravorty, founder and director of ‘Sapphire’.

On the 32nd anniversary celebration, ‘Sapphire’ presents the ‘Young Dancers Forum’ as part of the ‘Sapptop Series 2024’, ‘Session IV’, dedicated to their senior dancer Koushik Das, who passed away last month. Koushik was a senior dancer for the past 18 years, known for his stage presence, striking persona and talent, but he succumbed to the pressures of life, which remain unknown to the group. ‘Sapphire’ will remember him on August 12 at 6:30 pm at Top Cat, Offbeat CCU, with dancers from Kolkata, New Delhi and Bhubaneswar also participating in the event.

“This is not an ordinary celebration of a dance company but coming together in the consolidation of a community, of life and humanity itself to make a safe, free and fearless space for each one of us,” said Chakravorty.

PERFORMANCES

- ‘Traces of Silence’: Jugal and Kabita, Bhubaneswar

- ‘Untitled’: Naresh Kumar, New Delhi

- ‘Aki Buki’: Promita Karfa and Abrar Saqib, Kolkata