Sapphire Creations Dance Company to host ‘Sapphire Annual Gala’

On March 20, 2025, Sapphire Creations Dance Company and Sudarshan Chakravorty will host its popular and grand Sapphire Annual Gala at Gyan Manch at 7:15 pm.

This year, the dance company will present ‘DEcoding SAPPHIRE’ as a triumph of jubilation of revisiting the dance choreographies of ‘Sapphire’ for the last 32 years and looking at it in the context of ‘Guru-Shisya Parampara’, where the teachers become tool to transfer knowledge to new students and the same idiom of physical vocabulary changes with time and bodies, giving a new perspective to the journey of both ‘Sapphire’ and contemporary dance in India over the years.

Over the years, ‘Sapphire’ has invested in up-skill its dancers and students through access to national and international teachers where they could learn international techniques and at the same time reinvent their own idea of Indian aesthetics through a new lens with intercultural collaborations, residencies, workshops and new productions.

The dance company has also integrated students from different schools and colleges as part of its INARTSYNC initiative (‘Inspiring Artistic Sensibilities on your Campus’) to help students imbibe art both as practitioners and spectators. Some of them will be visiting this performance.

The gala will present the premiere of ‘Wrapped’. With concept and choreography by Promita Karfa and costumes prepared by Aloke Singh (ESEDS), the dance number will be performed by Promita Karfa, Abrar Saqib, Raju Sarkar, Suvam Agarwal, Sreeja Basu, Soma Chattopadhyay and many others.

Also, ‘DEcoding Sapphire’ will present excerpts from different productions of ‘Sapphire’ from 1996 to 2024, as an attempt to map the vocabulary, physical idiom, ethos and prime triggers/stimuli. It will show the trajectory of Sapphire’s journey and the vision behind the choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty, who played an important role in bringing the organic contemporary dance form in Eastern India into the ‘mainstream practice’ of dance.

The audience will watch parts of iconic presentations like ‘The Alien Flower’, ‘Parivahitam’, ‘Post Mortem’, ‘Rituranga’, ‘Rasasutram KItareba’ and much more.