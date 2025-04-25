‘Sapphire Creations Dance Company’ to celebrate International World Dance Day

In association with ‘Alliance Francaise du Bengale’, Sapphire Creations Dance Company will celebrate International World Dance Day with ‘What Holds Us Close’ on April 29 at 4:30 pm at Park Mansion in the premises of ‘Alliance Francaise du Bengale’.

It is a curated evening celebrating International World Dance Day, where artists working across diverse social contexts and creative practices come together to build an ecosystem of shared artistic futures. This event aims to explore how dancers and movement practitioners engage with their surroundings through the lenses of theatre, literature, music, sustainability and social responsibility.

Rather than emphasising differences, ‘What Holds Us Close’ celebrates the richness of diverse practices and invites conversations around interdependence, artistic collaboration and the evolving nature of contemporary dance.

Segment I: Panel Discussion on ‘What Holds Us Close’

A series of presentations by three distinguished artists and art thinkers from varied creative fields, each offering insights into their practices and the social, cultural and artistic contexts that inform them. Speakers include Gaurav Das (Theatre Practitioner and Founder of Anuchintan Arts Centre), Adrijaa and Shourjyo (Music Producer and Practitioner, Founder of ‘Ponder Alt’), Sayak Mitra (Dancer, Theatre Performer and Musician, Chidakash Kalalay) and Ninad Samaddar (Founder of Urban Theatre Project). The panel discussion will be moderated by Abrar Saqib, Senior Repertory Member, ‘Sapphire Creations’.

Segment II: Evening Performances

While the first performance will be a contemporary dance piece titled ‘Statik Shifts’ with performers Abrar, Avirupa and Promita, a 10-minutes whacking solo performance will be presented by Solanki Rahaman. The final performance will be a classical dance performance (Bharatanatyam) by Sayan Sarkar.

‘What Holds Us Close’ is a reflection of how movement, while unique in its form and intent, always finds a way to relate, respond and resonate with others. This event reimagines what it means to be ‘apart’ - not in separation, but in solidarity and support for one another in the greater dance of interdependence.

The entire programme has been curated by Abrar Saqib.