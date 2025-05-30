Sapphire brings global choreographers for unique showcase of flow & form

Sudarshan Chakravorty, the driving force behind Sapphire Creations Dance Company, has consistently brought some of the finest international talents to Kolkata. This time, the company presents the final performance of INTERnational Choreographers’ ‘Residency’ in Sapphire (INCRES) Ed XVI, a unique exploration of movement, fluidity and creative expression through dance, improvisation and the Feldenkrais Method (awareness through movement) in an event titled, ‘THE INNER MOVE: Flowing Floating, Dancing’.

The culminating event after a 10-day residency with more than 15 participants features Michel Casanovas, a dancer, choreographer and Faldenkrais teacher from France and Eveline Noth, a musician and Faldenkrais as well as Craniosacral therapist from Switzerland. To be held on June 4 at Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC Amphitheatre) at 6:45 pm will be an evening of poetry, text, movement and performance.

The evening also marks the seventh anniversary of Subijoya Dance Foundation, which Sudarshan has created in memory of his parents Subinoy and Bijoya Chakarvorty.

While Casanovas has worked in various dance companies in France, Belgium and especially in Switzerland, where he also co-founded the Cie Morespace with Patrick Collaud in 1996; Noth is a musician and a Feldenkrais as well as a Craniosacral therapist. Since summer 2024, she has been working with the dancer and choreographer Casanovas for artistic and educational projects involving Feldenkrais and dance.