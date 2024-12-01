Sanjeev Sinha Foundation hosts panel discussion on art and universality

New Delhi: The Sanjeev Sinha Foundation organised a captivating panel discussion titled ‘A Conversation on Origin and Universality’ on November 23 at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre. This event was the highlight of the exhibition ‘Buoyant Iconic Depth’, which ran from November 20-26. The session brought together art enthusiasts, critics and scholars to explore the intersection of ancestry, creativity and the universal language of art.

The panel discussion served as a tribute to the artistic legacy of Sanjeev Sinha (1963–2020), a pivotal figure in the Bihari art movement of the 1980s. Known for his unique ability to blend Indian mythological narratives with universal themes of humanism, Sinha’s work transcends cultural and temporal boundaries. The dialogue focused on how deeply rooted cultural narratives can transcend origins to evoke universal truths, addressing questions about the universality of art, its accessibility across cultural lines and the intertwining of personal stories with broader themes to create timeless relevance.

Moderated by Dianne Hagen, COO of the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation, the esteemed panel included poet and critic Ashok Vajpeyi (Director, Raza Foundation), acclaimed painter Manu Parekh, celebrated photographer and artist Vivek Vilasini and curator Els Reijnders. Each panellist brought a unique perspective, from exploring the exceptional quality of Sinha’s work to reflecting on the balance between intellectual and emotional elements in art and the global resonance of cultural specificity.

Ashok Vajpeyi discussed the healthy rivalry between visual arts and poetry, emphasising how poems take readers on a journey with words while paintings narrate stories without them. Both art forms share the common goal of evoking deep emotions and providing a profound reflection on the human experience. Vivek Vilasini highlighted how Sanjeev Sinha used his paintings as a medium to communicate stories, offering a unique lens to view the world. Manu Parekh shared the challenges of being a successful artist in the 1990s and how Sinha mentored and supported emerging Bihari artists from smaller towns, fostering the next generation of Bihari talent.

The exhibition ‘Buoyant Iconic Depth’ offered visitors an immersive exploration of Sanjeev Sinha’s artistic odyssey, featuring the public debut of numerous paintings from 2013 to 2020, alongside a curated selection of sculptures previously showcased in Amsterdam. This thoughtfully curated collection underscored the harmonious interplay between Sinha’s paintings and sculptures, embodying his vision of illuminating the intrinsic connection between these two mediums. Beyond celebrating his creative brilliance, the exhibition served as a contemplative platform, illustrating how art can seamlessly bridge ancestral heritage with contemporary relevance.

Abhigya Sagar, Director of the Sanjeev Sinha Foundation, remarked, “The Sanjeev Sinha Foundation remains dedicated to preserving and celebrating Sanjeev Sinha’s artistic vision. This panel discussion not only honours his legacy but also ignites conversations about the universality of art and its ability to connect people across cultures. Through the exhibition and panel discussion, we hope to inspire audiences to explore the deep and transformative power of creativity.”