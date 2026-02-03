Sanawar Success Summit 2026: A Platform for Navigating Today’s Uncertain Professional Landscape

The Old Sanawarian Society (OSS), the alumni association of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, one of the world’s oldest co-educational boarding schools, is hosting the inaugural Sanawar Success Summit on February 7, 2026, at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

The summit arrives at a particularly relevant time for young graduates. With the job market tightening, entry-level roles shrinking and the cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on early-career professionals, the OSS is stepping forward to strengthen the bridge between its distinguished alumni and the younger Sanawarian community. The summit’s core aim is to bring together accomplished Old Sanawarians who will share their career paths, lived experiences and industry insights, offering much-needed mentorship and direction to students and recent graduates navigating today’s uncertain professional landscape.

“We are excited to host the Sanawar Success Summit once again, creating a space where inspiration meets action. This summit is more than an event - it’s a commitment to nurturing the leaders of tomorrow while honouring our shared legacy,” said Jaideep Chandail, VP OSS.

In recognition of these challenges and to ensure that support reaches those who need it most, the OSS has made the summit free to attend for Sanawarians from the batches 2015 to 2025, while a nominal entry fee applies to other alumni. This thoughtful initiative reflects the Society’s commitment to accessibility and its belief that guidance, networking and exposure should never be out of reach for young adults during a volatile economic period.

The Sanawar Success Summit is more than a conference; it is a platform that celebrates the timeless values of The Lawrence School, Sanawar - discipline, integrity, resilience and the spirit of ‘Never Give In’, the school’s motto. Attendees will engage in thought-provoking panel discussions, keynote addresses and networking sessions, all aimed at promoting collaboration and growth within the Sanawar community.

Panellists will be sharing actionable advice on overcoming professional setbacks, building future-proof skills and identifying opportunities in an evolving economy. Session themes include ‘Charting Your Own Path’, ‘Designing Your Future’, ‘The Long Game: Building Excellence, Every Day’ and ‘Enduring Foundations: Values that shape a life’, all reflecting the diverse contributions and expertise of Sanawarians across the world.

“The Sanawar Success Summit is a powerful testament to the transformative education provided by The Lawrence School, Sanawar. At a time when young graduates are facing unprecedented career challenges, our alumni community is coming together not just to celebrate success, but to support, mentor and uplift the next generation,” said Brig Adarsh Butail (Retd), President OSS.

The event begins at 9 am and promises a full day of inspiration, reconnection and professional development. Registration is open exclusively to OSS members and invited guests via the official portal: https://oldsanawarian.com/events/18433. With limited seating and growing demand, early registration is encouraged.