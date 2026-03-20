Samanvaya: Dialogues in Contemporary Indian Art

The India International Centre (IIC) presents a new exhibition, titled ‘Samanvaya: Line, Colour, Form - Dialogues in Contemporary Indian Art’. Curated by Jyoti A Kathpalia, the group exhibition is presented by Delhi Art Society, with participants Aashima Mehrotra, Alka Jhamb, Anand Moy Banerji, Aniruddh Sagar and many others exhibiting their artworks.

‘Samanvaya’ is a Sanskrit word meaning coordination, harmony, synthesis or reconciliation. In philosophical discourse, it refers to the process of reaching an agreement between different, even seemingly contradictory positions, into a coherent unity, while allowing each element to retain its uniqueness and distinct identity. It signifies both material coordination and order, as well as a spiritual integration.

With this philosophical concept in mind, ‘Samanvaya: Line, Colour, Form’ brings together diverse contemporary art practices: painting, printmaking, sculpture and others. The participating artists are among the most senior and eminent practitioners, with careers and contributions to Indian art spanning over decades.

As the title implies, the exhibition becomes a material, spatial, emotional and ontological anchoring of artistic expression, while remaining in continuous dialogue with the self, society and the evolving public sphere.