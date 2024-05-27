Samagam Art Fest 2024: A platform of creativity and cultural diversity

While inaugurating ‘Samagam Art Fest 2024’, organised by ‘CanVerse Arts LLP’, an art startup, Govind Mohan, Secretary Culture, Government of India said, “Art and culture are an intrinsic part of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat”. Praising the meticulously crafted exhibits for an incredible visual experience, he said that the fest is a space and environment set up by noted artist Karuna Jain, where all forms of art are expressed.

“Such platforms foster sharing, connection and collaboration in an inclusive culture where people experience the power of art to improve lives and expand their perceptions and perspectives of the world”, he added while addressing the art fest. He also appreciated ‘CanVerse Arts LLP’ for creating an atmosphere where artists and audiences of different backgrounds and disciplines have the freedom to create and experience art even if challenged or stretched by others’ perspectives and artistic expressions.

The four-day festival promised an immersive celebration of creativity and cultural diversity. The festival has been curated by Meghansh and co-curated by Karuna Jain.

Sanjeev Kishore Gautam, Director General, National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), graced the event as the guest of honour, alongside Padma Shree awardee Shyam Sharma, an eminent printmaker and Vinod Bhardwaj, noted art and film critic, lending their distinguished presence to the occasion.

The highlights of the art fest included an art exhibition, where 42 emerging and established artists from across India showcased a diverse range of artistic expressions and techniques. This exhibition stood as a testament to the rich and varied art scene in the country and film screenings that celebrated the Centurion year of great Indian artist FN Souza while also paying tribute to artist A Ramachandran. In a move towards inclusivity and nurturing young talent, a dedicated workshop was conducted for hearing-impaired children, fostering their creative skills and providing a platform for their artistic expression.

Curator Meghansh stated, “‘Samagam Art Fest 2024’ isn’t just an event but a confluence of diverse artistic visions that reflect the dynamic cultural fabric of India. We aim to provide a space where both artists and art enthusiasts can engage, explore and be inspired.”

Co-curator Karuna Jain added, “Our focus is on inclusivity and celebrating the myriad forms of art that our country has to offer. Through this fest, we hope to bridge gaps and create a harmonious dialogue between different art forms and the audience.”

The ‘Samagam Art Fest 2024’ took place at the Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, from May 24 to May 27, 2024.