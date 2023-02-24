Sahitya Kala Parishad's Ghazal Festival comes to an end

Sahitya Kala Parishad received an overwhelming response for its two-day long ‘Ghazal Festival’ held on February 23 and 24, 2023. The audience was seen enjoying the festival at the LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House.

While the first day of the festival opened with an amazing performance by versatile artist Suman Devgan, on the second day, the audience got to see Ustad Ahmad Husain and Mohammad Husain, who presented some heart-touching ghazals like ‘Chal mere saath hi chal aye meri jan-e-ghazal’, ‘Mausam aayenge jayenge’, ‘Nazar mujhse milati ho to tum sharma si jati ho’ and more. The festival concluded with Dr Roshan Bharti’s performance.

Expressing her joy on another successful edition of the festival, Dr Monica Priyadarshini, secretary of Sahitya Kala Parishad, said, “We are grateful to all of the artists and the entire staff for helping to make this festival a huge success. The audience, who accepted this event with open arms, is our source of encouragement to continue organising such large-scale festivals. With these cultural festivals, we want to bring you back to the golden period of Indian culture and art.”