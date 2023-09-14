Sahitya Kala Parishad presents ‘Harmony in Devotion’

Sahitya Kala Parishad, the art and cultural wing of the Delhi Government, proudly presents ‘Harmony in Devotion: Bhakti Sangeet Utsav’, a three-day festival honouring the rich culture of devotional music and exhibiting the various musical expressions of faith and devotion.

Atishi, Minister of Art and Culture, Delhi, will grace the event as chief guest. The event will take place in Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, from today to September 17, 2023, starting at 6:30 pm. The event has an unwavering focus on showcasing how artists transform into spiritual channels, capturing the spirit of devotion in their melodic renditions.

The first day of the festival will kick off with performances by Vidhi Sharma and Hemant Brijwasi. The evening will end with Sawani Mudgal’s performance.

The second day will witness an array of artists starting with Prahlad Singh Tipanya, one of the most captivating folk singers of Kabir in India today. The second performance will be by the well-known vocalist Rashmi Agarwal. The day will conclude with Brijesh Mishra’s presentation.

The last day of the festival will start with a soulful performance by Mamta Joshi, known for crooning ‘bhakti’ songs. This will be followed by another beautiful presentation by Vidya Shah, who got her musical training from Shubha Mudgal and Mujahid Hussain Khan. The festival will conclude with Sharma Bandhu’s magical performance.

Sharing her views about the event, Monica Priyadarshini, secretary of ‘Sahitya Kala Parishad’, said, “This festival is a celebration of the profound connection between music and spirituality. We aim to create spiritual vibrations through music that will resonate with the audience for a very long time on this enchanting journey. We are glad to present a lineup of exceptionally talented artists and their renditions promise to transport you to a realm of profound spiritual awakening and musical bliss.”