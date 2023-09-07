RRVL and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ enter into a joint venture

‘Reliance Retail Ventures Limited’ (RRVL) signed a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s conscious clothing brand of kids and maternity wear, ‘Ed-a-Mamma’, for a 51 percent majority stake. RRVL aims to take the brand on a dynamic growth trajectory by closely collaborating with Alia and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary, ‘Reliance Brands Limited’, to spearhead the business. This partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation.

‘Ed-a-Mamma’, founded by Alia in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12-year-olds, resonated deeply with both young parents and children through its emphasis on natural fabrics and nature themes, all designed to inspire a love of nature among children. From its online debut to its offline presence in department stores, ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ quickly established itself as a favoured choice among discerning consumers.

“At ‘Reliance’, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos, as exemplified perfectly by ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition, the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, use of ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands’ vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry,” said Isha Ambani, Director of ‘Reliance Retail Ventures Limited’.

“Alia’s daughter and my twins are two weeks apart and we pretty much went through our pregnancies at the same time, coincidentally wearing ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ maternity and now dressing our children in ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ kids’ wear, which they love! So, this is special. The product, brand and partnership are especially close to my heart,” she added.

Speaking about the joint venture, Alia said, “Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ and how there was scope to do so much more. She said ‘Reliance’ can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking ‘Ed-a-Mamma’ to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do.”

The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly and planet-friendly. Also on the anvil are children’s storybooks and an animated series that will breathe life into the enchanting world of ‘Ed-a-Mamma’.