Ringing in festive season with a joyous cake mixing ceremony

The spirit of Christmas came alive at Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla as the hotel hosted its Annual Cake Mixing Ceremony at Chaobella on the evening of November 6, 2025. The event began at 4:30 pm and marked the perfect start to the season of joy, warmth and togetherness.

The evening was inaugurated by Ritesh Sharma, General Manager, Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla, who opened the ceremony with a warm welcome address, setting a cheerful and festive tone for the event. Guests, media partners and team members joined in the merriment as an array of candied fruits, nuts and aromatic spices were mixed with enthusiasm, symbolising the onset of Christmas celebrations.

Adding to the charm of the evening were the vibrant snacks and colourful beverages, which complemented the festive mood perfectly. Laughter, camaraderie and the delightful aroma of the mix filled the air, creating a truly magical prelude to the upcoming festive season.

The success of the event was made possible through the collective effort of the hotel team, with Samvedna Suman, Marketing & Communications Manager, playing a pivotal role in inviting media guests and gracefully hosting the event.

Crowne Plaza Today New Delhi Okhla extended heartfelt gratitude to all media representatives, esteemed guests and staff members who contributed to making this celebration a resounding success. As the season of giving begins, the hotel looks forward to many more moments of joy, hospitality and festive indulgence in the weeks ahead.