Ring in the New Year in style at The Park New Delhi

As the year draws to a close, The Park New Delhi invites guests to celebrate New Year’s Eve spectacularly with an unforgettable night of revelry, glamour and indulgence. This year’s celebrations promise an extraordinary experience, blending the hotel’s signature luxury with electrifying entertainment and bespoke culinary offerings.

The festivities at the hotel will span across its iconic venues, ensuring a night to remember for every guest:

• Aqua: Bask in the chic ambiance of the hotel’s poolside venue with a live performance by Akash Chauhan and an unparalleled al fresco dining experience with lavish spread and live food counters. Packages start at Rs 7500 onward (all-inclusive with food and beverage).

• Mist: Indulge in an exquisite buffet featuring a diverse array of international cuisines and handcrafted desserts, meticulously curated to delight every palate. Food lovers can enhance their evening with a captivating live performance by Poorvi, adding an extra layer of elegance and entertainment to their celebration. Packages start at Rs 6000 onward (all-inclusive with food and beverage).

• Agni and Fire: Groove to the electrifying beats of the hotel’s resident DJ, spinning a vibrant mix of Bollywood and house music. Enjoy a delectable selection of pass-around snacks at ‘Fire’, followed by a lavish buffet dinner at ‘Mist’ or ‘Aqua’, perfectly paired with an array of premium liquors to elevate the evening. Packages start at Rs 6000 onward (all-inclusive with food and beverage).

For those looking to extend the celebrations, The Park New Delhi offers luxurious stay packages that include access to the New Year’s Eve party, complimentary breakfast and late checkout for a seamless start to the year ahead.

Timings: 8 pm to 12 am

For reservations and inquiries, please contact:

Phone: +91 9873012304

Email: pr.del@theparkhotels.com