Resurgence of the culinary icon at the imperial

In a world where culinary boundaries are constantly being redefined, 'The Spice Route' emerges anew in February 2024, marking a significant milestone in its illustrious journey. Nestled beneath the regal sway of royal palms, this architectural gem has long been more than just a dining destination. With its roots deeply embedded in the rich soils of South India and Thailand, 'The Spice Route' is now embarking on a new chapter, promising an unparalleled gastronomic experience that honours the essence of Asian culinary traditions.



As it traces the ancient pathways of the famed spice trade, from the vibrant markets of East Asia through the lush landscapes of Java to the bustling streets of India, 'The Spice Route' invites patrons to a modern yet timeless dining escapade. This establishment stands as a celebration of the diverse and rich tapestry of Asian cultures, showcasing the adaptability and resilience of culinary artistry in the face of change.

A symphony of flavours

At the heart of 'The Spice Route' is a carefully curated menu that is a testament to the exquisite interplay of flavours, art, and culture. Each dish is a masterful composition, offering a sensory journey through the diverse culinary landscapes of Asia. Whether one prefers the light and refreshing tastes of vegetarian and vegan options or the rich and savoury delights of non-vegetarian dishes, there is something to satisfy every palate. Signature offerings include the intricately crafted Thai Spring Rolls, the savoury Duck Handbags, and the innovative Crispy Jackfruit paired with a smooth Vegetable Curry, among others.

Under the guidance of Head Chef Mustian, 'The Spice Route' weaves a narrative of culinary heritage and innovation. Drawing upon the ancient recipes and diverse cuisines that flourished along the historical spice routes, the menu is a vibrant mosaic of flavours, textures, and techniques that celebrate the essence of ethnic Asian cuisine.

An ode to tradition and sustainability

Beyond its culinary achievements, 'The Spice Route' is a marvel of architectural design and cultural homage. Designed by the renowned Rajeev Sethi, the restaurant is a visual feast, adorned with hand-painted murals created using natural dyes. The space is divided into nine distinct sections, each reflecting a different aspect of life's journey, from material pursuits to spiritual enlightenment, in accordance with Feng Shui principles.

In its commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, 'The Spice Route' champions the use of locally sourced ingredients, ensuring that each meal is not only a delight to the senses but also a step towards a more sustainable future.

As 'The Spice Route' reopens its doors, it invites diners to embark on a journey through time, taste, and tradition. It is more than just a meal; it is an experience that captures the timeless elegance and rich heritage of Asian cuisine, promising an unforgettable adventure for all who step within its storied walls.